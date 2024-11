Usa, Trump nomina Homan responsabile del controllo frontiere

epa06147655 US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan speaks on crime in sanctuary cities in Miami, Florida, USA, 16 August 2017. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan travel to Miami-Dade, Florida, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to give remarks highlighting jurisdictions like Miami-Dade that have increased their cooperation and information sharing with federal immigration authoritiess. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA