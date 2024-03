Usa: trovato morto un testimone in causa contro la Boeing

epa11088518 The Boeing logo is displayed on one of its buildings in El Segundo, California, USA, 18 January 2024. Airplane maker Boeing recieved a firm order from India's Akasa Air for an additional 150 737 MAX jets causing the company’s stock to gain nearly 4 percent as of 1 p.m. ET. Boeing stock had dropped more than 20 percent since the start of the year after an incident involving an Alaska Air 737 MAX 9 jet. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN