Usa titubanti sull'invio di droni MQ-9 all'Ucraina

epaselect epa09815076 A picture taken with a drone shows a tank terminal that handles storage of crude and refined petroleum, or crude oil, as well as other bulk industrial liquids, next to a golf course (L) in Bayonne, New Jersey, USA, 10 March 2022. Oil prices are at 14-year highs, which is pushing up the price of automobile gasoline to record highs as well, as result of ongoing inflation and market instability as a result of economic sanctions being levied on Russia as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. EPA/JUSTIN LANE