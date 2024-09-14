Usa, timori per gli attacchi russi a centrali nucleari ucraine

epa10789438 The control room of the Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine) Nuclear Power Plant situated near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Mykolaiv area, about 350 km south of Kiev, Ukraine, 07 August 2023. Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom launched a nuclear energy block following renovations on the Nuclear Power Plant. It gives the possibility to have at least 1000 megawatts of additional energy before winter. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK