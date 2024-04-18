Usa, supporto allo stato palestinese con accordo pace
epa11256065 (L-R front row) Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Koussay Aldahhak, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Zahra Ershadi and US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Robert Wood attend a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to an airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 02 April 2024. Iran and Syria have blamed Israel for the attack on 01 April and have threatened to retaliate. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NEW YORK, 18 APR - "Gli Usa supportano vigorosamente uno stato palestinese nell'ambito di un accordo di pace. E il presidente Joe Biden dal 7 ottobre ha ripetuto numerose volte che l'unica via per la pace e' una soluzione dei due stati. Ma azioni premature qui a New York, anche con le migliori intenzioni, non porteranno allo stato palestinese". Lo ha detto l'ambasciatore americano all'Onu Robert Wood dopo aver posto il veto alla risoluzione sull'ammissione piena della Palestina alle Nazioni Unite.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti