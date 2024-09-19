Usa, 'soluzione diplomatica Israele-Hezbollah è possibile'

epa11614056 People watch Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah delivering a televised speech at a coffee shop in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 19 September 2024. Nasrallah commented on the explosions condemning Israel. Hezbollah declared in a statement that Israel was behind the strike and that there will be consequences. Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said on 19 September that at least 37 people died and more than 2900 others injured after multiple wireless communication devices were detonated on 17 and 18 September. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH