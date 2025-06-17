'Usa schierano altri caccia militari in Medio Oriente'

epa05276977 Romanian and US national flags in between two F22 Raptor jet of the US Air Force that landed at the Mijhail Kogalniceanu military airbase, near the Black Sea, at 250 kilometers south-east of Bucharest. Romania, 25 April 2016. Reports state that the US are flying the two Raptors to discourage Russia's possible plans on Ukraine. The official purpose of the event is to inform about the air operations in Europe and to show Romania's capacity to support ongoing missions of US Air Force aircrafts on its territory. The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is a stealth fifth-generation tactical military jet developed for the United States Air Force (USAF), claimed to be the most advanced fighter in service. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT