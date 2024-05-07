Usa, sappiamo che il valico di Karem Shalom riapre domani
epa11300533 Humanitarian trucks carrying provisions waiting in line on the Egyptian side of the border near Kerem Shalom crossing at the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on 25 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
WASHINGTON, 07 MAG - Gli Stati Uniti sono stati informati che il valico di Kerem Shalom riaprirà domani. Lo ha riferito la portavoce della Casa Bianca Karine Jean-Pierre secondo quanto riportato dall'agenzia Reuters sul suo sito.
