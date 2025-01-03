Usa, sanzioni contro una società informatica cinese
WASHINGTON, 03 GEN - Il dipartimento di Stato americano ha annunciato sanzioni contro la società di sicurezza informatica cinese Integrity Technology Group "per il suo ruolo in una serie di cyber attacchi". Lo riferisce il portavoce Matthew Miller.
