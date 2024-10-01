Usa, risponderemo adeguatamente a qualsiasi attacco Iran

epa05534756 A handout image issued by US Navy, showing the sunrise early 11 September 2016 at the Pentagon prior to a ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial opened adjacent to the site, located on Boundary Channel Drive in Arlington, Va., and commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks. EPA/DAMON MORITZ / HANDOUT