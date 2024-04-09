Usa: pistola sul divano, bimbo di 3 anni spara e muore

epa10047118 Handguns on display at the NY Shooter Supply gun shop in Albany, New York, USA, 01 July 2022. The New York State Legislature passed a new law restricting where people can carry handguns following last weekâ€™s ruling by the United States Supreme Court, stating that a long standing gun law in New York City was unconstitutional. There continues to be wide spread disagreement in the United States about legislation intended to respond to the countryâ€™s gun violence and mass shootings in regards to the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. EPA/JUSTIN LANE