Usa: pistola sul divano, bimbo di 3 anni spara e muore
NEW YORK, 09 APR - Un bambino di 3 anni è morto in Pennsylvania dopo che ha trovato una pistola semiautomatica carica sui cuscini del divano di casa sua e si è sparato. Come riportano i media Usa, il padre del piccolo, il 28enne José Hilario Abreu, e' accusato di omicidio colposo. L'uomo avrebbe lasciato l'arma sui cuscini del divano sul quale erano seduti i suoi due bambini, Elijah Abreu Borgen e il fratellino più piccolo di due anni, poi ha lasciato la stanza. Elijah ha trovato l'arma carica e ha fatto accidentalmente partire un colpo che l'ha centrato al petto.
