Usa: pistola sul divano, bimbo di 3 anni spara e muore

epa10047118 Handguns on display at the NY Shooter Supply gun shop in Albany, New York, USA, 01 July 2022. The New York State Legislature passed a new law restricting where people can carry handguns following last week’s ruling by the United States Supreme Court, stating that a long standing gun law in New York City was unconstitutional. There continues to be wide spread disagreement in the United States about legislation intended to respond to the country’s gun violence and mass shootings in regards to the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. EPA/JUSTIN LANE