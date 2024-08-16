Usa, 'parole Hamas?Accordo c'è, non vanno prese sul serio'

epa11550709 US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 August 2024. US President Biden and Vice President Harris on 15 August had their first official appearance together since Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race at Prince George's County Community College in Maryland. During the event, they spoke on administration's progress to lower costs for the American people, including lower prescription drug costs. EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / POOL