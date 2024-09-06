Usa, 'nuovi aiuti militari per 250 mln di dollari a Kiev'

epa11539277 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Army shows Philippine Army personnel inspecting hardware and system of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the live fire exercises at Canantong Fire Base in Laur, Nueva Ecija province, Philippines, 09 August 2024. Soldiers of the Philippine Army and US Army Pacific conducted exercises as part of the ongoing SALAKNIB Phase 2, a bilateral training designed to enhance interoperability and readiness. EPA/PHILIPPINE ARMY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES