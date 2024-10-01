Usa: numero delle vittime dell'uragano Helene sale ad almeno 133
epa11632574 A handout photo made available by the North Carolina Division of Aviation showing an aerial view of flood damage caused by the storm that started as Hurricane Helene in Silver Creek, North Carolina, USA, 29 September 2024. Many parts of the southeastern portion of the United States, including western North Carolina and Tennessee, have been affected by the heavy rains and wind brought by the storm, which has killed at least 64 people. EPA/NORTH CAROLINA DIVISION OF AVIATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
WASHINGTON, 01 OTT - Sono salite ad almeno 133 in sei Stati americani le vittime dell'uragano Helene. Lo riferiscono le autorità avvertendo che il bilancio è destinato ad aumentare. Al momento l'uragano è il terzo più devastante degli ultimi 50 anni, dietro a Katrina nel 2015 (1.833 vittime) e Ian nel 2022 (150 morti).
