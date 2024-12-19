Usa, non siamo d'accordo su accusa di genocidio a Israele
epa11590069 Makeshift shelters and tents of internally displaced Palestinians, who fled from the northern Gaza Strip and Rafah city, are seen along the beach of Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 06 September 2024. The mayor of Deir Al-Balah announced that the city is currently housing one million displaced people across more than 200 camps. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
WASHINGTON, 19 DIC - Gli Stati Uniti hanno annunciato di non essere d'accordo con l'accusa di Human Rights Watch, secondo cui Israele sta compiendo "atti di genocidio" nella Striscia di Gaza danneggiando le infrastrutture idriche. "Quando si tratta di accertare qualcosa come un genocidio, lo standard legale è incredibilmente alto, e quindi non siamo d'accordo con questa conclusione", ha detto il vice ;;portavoce del Dipartimento di Stato Vedant Patel in un briefing. "Ciò non toglie che a Gaza sia in corso una terribile crisi umanitaria".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti