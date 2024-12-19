Usa, non siamo d'accordo su accusa di genocidio a Israele

epa11590069 Makeshift shelters and tents of internally displaced Palestinians, who fled from the northern Gaza Strip and Rafah city, are seen along the beach of Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 06 September 2024. The mayor of Deir Al-Balah announced that the city is currently housing one million displaced people across more than 200 camps. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER