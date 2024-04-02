Usa, non abbiamo nulla a che fare con il raid a Damasco
epa11254837 Rescue workers at the site of an airstrike in Damascus, Syria, 01 April 2024. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, Israel on 01 April launched an airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The consulate was damaged while the building next to it was destroyed. EPA/YOUSSEF DAFAWWI
AA
WASHINGTON, 02 APR - Gli Usa non hanno "nulla a che fare" con il raid sul consolato iraniano a Damasco: lo ha detto il portavoce del consiglio per la sicurezza nazionale Usa John Kirby.
