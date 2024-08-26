Usa, negoziati tregua a Gaza continuano nei prossimi giorni

epa11564837 People take part in a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on Toledo Bridge in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2024. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ