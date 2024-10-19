Usa: maxi rogo a Oakland, evacuate centinaia di persone
WASHINGTON, 19 OTT - Ordine di evacuazione immediata per centinaia di residenti di East Oakland, California, dopo che venerdì pomeriggio è scoppiato un incendio boschivo che ha bruciato diverse case. Oltre 80 pompieri e personale di altre agenzie antincendio locali sono al lavoro in un quartiere di Oakland Hills, vicino all'Interstate 580, per combattere l'incendio "in rapido movimento", che si è esteso su 13 acri e ha bruciato una decina di edifici, secondo un post X del Dipartimento locale dei vigili del fuoco. La causa dell'incendio non è nota.
