Usa: maxi rogo a Oakland, evacuate centinaia di persone

epa06122329 A handout photo made available by the City of Berkeley shows emergency services battling a wildfire in the Berkeley hills, Alameda County, northern California, USA, 02 August 2017. According to officials, a wildfire in the Berkeley-Oakland hills, that triggered voluntary evacuations for some campus buildings at the University of California and some road closures, burned ten acres on 02 August afternoon. Between 150 to 200 firefighters were said to be fighting the fire, media reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. EPA/CITY OF BERKELEY HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES