Usa: l'uragano Milton declassato a categoria 4

epa11648414 Authorities evacuate Holbox island tourists before Hurricane Milton lands in Quintana Roo, Mexico, 07 October 2024. The evacuation of the island of Holbox, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, the implementation of a 'curfew' scheme (restriction of mobility), and the dry law (prohibition of alcohol sales) are part of the preventive actions of the state government before the passage of Hurricane Milton, category 5, whose trajectory has surprised. EPA/ALONSO CUPUL