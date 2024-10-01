Usa, l'Iran prepara un attacco imminente contro Israele
epa11293859 Iranians walk past an anti-Israel billboard carrying pictures of Iranian missiles and a sentence reading in Persian 'Israel is weaker than spider home' in Tehran, Iran, 22 April 2024. Tension between Iran and Israel continue since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones and missiles towards Israel on 13 April, following an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria which Iran claimed was conducted by Israel. Iranian state media reported that three aerial objects were destroyed by air defense systems over the central city of Isfahan early morning on 19 April. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
NEW YORK, 01 OTT - L'Iran si prepara a un attacco con missili balistici contro Israele. Lo riporta l'agenzia Bloomberg citando un funzionario dell'amministrazione Usa, secondo il quale l'attacco sarebbe "imminente". Per la Casa Bianca, un attacco militare diretto dall'Iran contro Israele comporterà gravi conseguenze per Teheran.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti