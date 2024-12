Usa lanciano nuova stretta sui microchip contro la Cina

epa10858810 A wafer in a clean room at the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems ENAS in Chemnitz, Germany, 13 September 2023. In 'Silicon Saxony', as the region is called, high-tech companies such as Infineon, Globalfoundries and Bosch, among others, produce. Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC also wants to build a semiconductor factory in Dresden. The new 'European Chips Act' passed by the EU Parliament is intended to make Europe less dependent on semiconductors from the USA and above all from Asia in the future. Instead, the EU wants to double its current ten percent share of global semiconductor production by 2030 and mobilize 43 billion euros for this purpose. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE