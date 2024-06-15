Usa, la Cina ha disertato la Svizzera su richiesta di Putin

epa11412255 US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (C) introduced to the Ukranian delegation ahead of a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 15 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY