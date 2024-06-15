Usa, la Cina ha disertato la Svizzera su richiesta di Putin
epa11412255 US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (C) introduced to the Ukranian delegation ahead of a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 15 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AA
NEW YORK, 15 GIU - "E' chiaro che la Cina non è qui. E presumo che non c'è perché Putin le ha chiesto di non venire. Penso che questo dica qualcosa sulla posizione della Cina rispetto alla guerra con la Russia". Lo ha detto il consigliere alla sicurezza nazionale Jake Sullivan dal vertice per la pace in Ucraina, secondo quanto riferito dai giornalisti al seguito di Kamala Harris.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti