Usa, Israele sta compiendo operazioni limitate in Libano
epa11633443 Israeli soldiers check military vehicles at a gathering site next to the border with Lebanon as seen from an undisclosed location in northern Israel, 30 September 2024. The Israeli military announced on 30 September that it had eliminated the head of the Lebanon Branch of Hamas during an â€˜overnight joining IDF and ISA intelligence-basedâ€™ operation in Lebanon.
AA
WASHINGTON, 30 SET - Il dipartimento di Stato Usa ha annunciato che Israele sta compiendo "al momento operazioni terrestri limitate" in Libano.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti