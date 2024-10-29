Usa, Israele non mantiene promessa su aiuti a nord di Gaza

epa11641487 Ghazi Ashraf El-Alloul enjoys a day at the beach with his family in Gaza, 19 September 2024. When the war in Gaza began a year ago, 29-year-old Palestinian journalist Ghazi Ashraf El-Alloul left his home in the north of the strip with only the clothes on his back, in a car with his parents, three siblings, his little daughter, and his pregnant wife. He thought they would return in a couple of days, a week at most. Since then, he has been displaced a dozen times within the 365 sq. km. strip, his son has been born, and he has reported live on the death of members of his family in an Israeli military operation. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ATTENTION: For the full FOCUS ESSAY text please go to: https://epaimages.com/misc.pp?code=section-focus