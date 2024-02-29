Usa, 'irresponsabili le frasi di Putin sul nucleare'
epa11187976 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Gostiny Dvor conference center in Moscow, Russia, 29 February 2024. About 1,200 people, including lawmakers of Russiaâ€™s two-chamber parliament, Government members, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme court, and regional governors, were invited to attend the event. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
(v. servizio delle ore 18.25) NEW YORK, 29 FEB - Gli Stati Uniti giudicano "irresponsabili" le affermazioni del presidente russo Vladimir Putin sulle armi nucleari. Lo afferma il portavoce del Dipartimento di stato Matthew Miller.
