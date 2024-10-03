Usa, il bilancio dell'uragano Helene sale a 200 morti

epa11638999 A destroyed vehicle from V J's Auto Service, a 40-year-old vehicle maintenance shop, in the River Arts District in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene in Asheville, NC, USA, 02 October 2024. The mountainous areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee were hit particularly hard. More than 150 people are reported dead due to Hurricane Helene in the Southeastern US. Many of the businesses and building owners did not have flood insurance. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER