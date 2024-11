Usa, i bombardieri B-52 sono arrivati in Medio Oriente

epa11492557 A Romanian TV journalist (L) films a B52 bomber of the US Air Force, during a media event held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base at the Black Sea shore, in Romania, 23 July 2024. Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, for Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4, according to a US European Command statement on 21 July. While flying in international airspace and in accordance with international law, the U.S. B-52 aircraft were intercepted by two Russian aircraft over the Barents Sea, but the US aircraft did not change course due to the intercept and continued along their scheduled flight plan without incident before landing in Romania, the statement added. The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision delivery, and can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT