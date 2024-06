Usa, Houthi lanciano droni e missili contro le navi

epa11382764 A vehicle carrying Houthi soldiers on patrol drives past a checkpoint at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 31 May 2024. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles at the US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea, in response to the joint US-UK airstrikes on the group's targets on 30 May 2024, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41 others, according to a statement to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The Houthis have vowed to attack shipping lanes and prevent them from navigating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in retaliation for Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB