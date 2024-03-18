Usa, elezioni in Russia non libere ma Putin è presidente

epa11228321 Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin (2-L) and presidential candidates Nikolai Kharitonov (2-R), Leonid Slutsky (L), Vladislav Davankov (R) attend a concert marking the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2024. In February 2014 Russian forces invaded and seized control of the Crimean Peninsula. Russia declared the annexation of Crimea on 18 March 2014, two days after the celebration of a so called 'referendum' in that territory. In a vote that reaffirmed Ukraine's 'national unity and territorial integrity', the United Nations General Assembly in the Resolution 68/262 condemned the referendum in Crimea stating it had 'no validity'. After the annexation, Moscow escalated its military presence on the peninsula to solidify the new status quo on the ground and since 2015, Russia approved the 'Day of Reunification of Crimea with Russia' as a holiday marked annually on 18 March. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY