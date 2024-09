'Usa e Gb temono che Mosca condivida segreti nucleari con Iran'

epa11472615 Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) during their meeting on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, 11 July 2024. BRICS is an intergovernmental association of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa. EPA/VALERIY SHARIFULIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT