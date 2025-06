Usa condannano raid russi su Kiev, tra morti un americano

epaselect epa12181548 Ukrainian rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of an overnight airstrike on a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. At least 15 people were killed and 139 others injured after an overnight combined attack, according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO