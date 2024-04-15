Usa condanna l'omicidio del giovane israeliano in Cisgiordania

epa11276813 A relative of Palestinian Jihad Abu Alia mourns duing his funeral procession following clashes the previous night in the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, 13 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least one Palestinian was killed and 27 others were wounded, while dozens of vehicles and houses were set ablaze by settlers during clashes that erupted the previous night amid an Israeli operation in the area. Settlers rampaged through several Palestinian West Bank villages on 11 and 12 April, vandalizing property and causing injuries and a fatality during the search for missing Israeli teen Benjamin Achimeir. The teenager's body was found nearby, Israeli authorities said on 13 April. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH