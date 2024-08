Usa, condanna di russo-americana è crudeltà vendicativa

epa11549819 US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina sits in a glass cage during her treason trial in Sverdlovsk Regional court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, 15 August 2024. The Sverdlovsk Regional Court sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a US and Russian citizen accused of treason, to 12 years in prison. Karelina was arrested in February 2024 in Yekaterinburg. The FSB stated that she was involved in providing financial support to the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the special service, since February 2022 she 'proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.' EPA/STRINGER