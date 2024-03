Usa: chiatta contro ponte in Oklahoma, torna incubo Baltimora

epa11248326 Traffic is diverted off of the I-695 Baltimore beltway due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 28 March 2024. Authorities have shifted their focus to a salvage operation so wreckage can be removed from the Patapsco River after the container ship Dali struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse. Reopening the waterway into Baltimore's port is the number one priority. EPA/SHAWN THEW