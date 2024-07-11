Usa, 'cautamente ottimisti sui negoziati per Gaza'
epa11467308 White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby participates in a news conference during which Kirby discussed the NATO Summit being held in Washington this week, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 July 2024. The 2024 NATO Summit is being held in Washington 09-11 July, during which the 75th anniversary of the creation of the alliance will be observed. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
TEL AVIV, 11 LUG - Gli Usa sono "cautamente ottimisti" su una intesa tra Israele e Hamas per una nuova tregua a Gaza e il rilascio degli ostaggi. Lo ha detto alla Cnn - ripreso dai media internazionali - il portavoce della sicurezza nazionale John Kirby aggiungendo che le distanze tra le due parti possono essere superate. "Siamo cautamente ottimisti che - ha spiegato - le cose stiano andando nella direzione giusta". "Ci sono ancora lacune che restano tra le parti ma crediamo che possano essere superate ed è ciò che stanno tentando proprio ora di fare Brett McGurk e il direttore della Cia Bill Burns".
