Usa, Biden sostiene la libertà di espressione nei campus

epaselect epa11296438 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Reproductive Freedom Event at the Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, USA, 23 April 2024. President Biden attends Reproductive Freedom event one week before Florida's new six-week abortion ban takes effect. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on April 14 signed into law a bill passed by the Republican Florida legislature banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH