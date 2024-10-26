Usa, attacchi di Israele contro l'Iran sono 'autodifesa'

epa03529837 Police begin to cordon off a street in Tel Aviv as a car burns following an explosion, in Tel Avic, Israel, 10 January 2013, that police say is crime-related. At least seven people were injured in the blast that police say was aimed against Israeli crime boss Nissim Alperon, who survived the bombing against his car. Police say a man on a motorcycle drove up to the car and placed a bomb on the vehicle which then exploded. Alperon has survived nine previous hit attempts, according to police. Soldiers at a Defence Ministry compound, near the scene of the blast, were ordered to remain in their offices. EPA/ROMINA ROTHSCHILD BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE FROM MOBILE PHONE SOURCE