Usa, attacchi di Israele contro l'Iran sono 'autodifesa'
WASHINGTON, 25 OTT - Gli attacchi israeliani contro obiettivi militari in Iran sono "un'operazione di autodifesa", ha detto il portavoce del Consiglio per la sicurezza nazionale americana, Sean Savett. "I raid mirati su obiettivi militari" sono "una risposta all'attacco con missili balistici dell'Iran contro Israele il 1° ottobre".
