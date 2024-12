Usa: Assad dipendente da Russia e Iran ha perso controllo Aleppo

epa10606473 A handout picture made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad (R) shaking hands during press conference in Damascus, Syria, 03 May 2023. Raisi, the first Iranian president to visit Damascus since war erupted in Syria in 2011, had talks with his Syrian counterpart and signed a memorandum of understanding for a comprehensive long-term strategic cooperation plan between the two countries. EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES