Usa, arrestato il padre del killer del liceo in Georgia

epa11588261 The home of alleged Apalachee High School shooting suspect, 14-year-old Colt Gray, one day after a deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, USA, 05 September 2024. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation two students and two teachers were killed, nine people were injured, and a 14-year-old suspect is in custody. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER