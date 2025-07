Usa approvano la vendita di armi all'Ucraina per 322 milioni

epa12227138 Two soldiers from a Ukrainian Army anti-aircraft artillery brigade scan their sector for Shahed drones on Ukraine's southern frontline on the night Russia launched the largest combined airstrike since it began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 08 July 2025. The unit operates a truck-mounted ZU-23-2 air defence system with a twin 23-calibre gun capable of targeting objects flying below 2,500 metres. EPA/Maria Senovilla