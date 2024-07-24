Usa, accordo su tregua e ostaggi a Gaza nella fase finale

epa11494420 Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters take part in a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and call for the release of the hostages, outside the USA embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, 24 July 2024. According to the Israeli defense forces, around 120 Israelis hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. Rallies in Israel criticized the government's handling of the crisis and demanded the immediate release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Washington DC on 24 July 2024 to address the US Congress. EPA/ABIR SULTAN