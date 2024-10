Usa 2024, Liz Cheney: 'Trump è una minaccia senza precedenti'

epa10352377 House Jan. 6 Committee member Republican Representative from Wyoming Liz Cheney prior to the Gold Medal Ceremony Honoring the United States Capitol Police, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police and those who protected the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2022. Today the House Jan. 6 committee Chairman said the committee will issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department based on its inquiry. EPA/SHAWN THEW