Usa 2024, Bill Clinton: Harris ha la visione per governare
CHICAGO, 21 AGO - Kamala Harris ha "l'esperienza, la visione, il temperamento e la gioia" per guidare gli Stati Uniti. Lo afferma l'ex presidente americano Bill Clinton, sottolineando che alle elezioni di novembre "abbiamo una scelta chiara: 'We the people' da un lato e 'Io e me stesso dall'altro'".
