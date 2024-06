Usa: 1,9 mln dollari per illustrazione Harry Potter, è record

epa03711311 An undated handout image provided by Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, on 22 May 2013 shows an annotated first edition of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone' (Bloomsbury, 1997) by British author J.K Rowling. The manuscript, sketched and annotated by the author herself, was sold on 21 May 2013 for 150,000 pounds (177,450 euros), reaching a record price for any J.K. Rowling printed book so far. EPA/SOTHEBY'S HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES