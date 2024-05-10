Unrwa, 'oltre 110 mila persone già fuggite da Rafah'
epa11290529 Internally displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, take shelter near the border with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 10 MAG - "Mentre i bombardamenti delle forze israeliane si intensificano a #Rafah, gli sfollamenti forzati continuano. @UNRWA stima che circa 110.000 persone siano fuggite da Rafah in cerca di sicurezza. Ma nessun posto è sicuro nella #Striscia di Gaza e le condizioni di vita sono atroci". Lo scrive su X l'Agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per i palestinesi sottolineando che "l'unica speranza è un #cessate il fuoco immediato".
