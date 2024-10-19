Unrwa, 20.000 persone sono fuggite venerdì da Jabalya
epa11339508 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 14 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 14 May, that Israeli troops 'expanded' their activity in the area of Jabalia overnight, and conducted 'targeted operations' in the area. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 19 OTT - Unwra, la più grande agenzia umanitaria delle Nazioni Unite a Gaza, afferma che venerdì 20.000 persone sono fuggite da Jabalya. "Le persone hanno perso tutto. Hanno bisogno di tutto, compresi cibo, acqua, coperte e materassi: il fondamento del fondamento", afferma il commissario generale dell'Unrwa Philippe Lazzarini in un post su X. Lazzarini segnala inoltre una grave carenza di carburante e di forniture mediche negli ospedali rimasti nella zona.
