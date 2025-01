Università Udine in UnitAfrica per sostegno atenei africani

epa06502506 Scientific researcher Sanaa El-Sayed works on the remains of a plant-eating 80-million-year-old dinosaur fossil from the Cretaceous period, at El Mansoura University, in the Nile delta north of Cairo, Egypt, 06 February 2018 (Issued 07 February 2018). Mansourasaurus Shahinae, named after the team's university and one the founders of it paleontology deparment, was discovered at Dakhla Oasis in the western Egyptian desert (around 600km south of Cairo) by a group of excavation experts from Mansoura University, and is considered a significant discovery by paleontologists as it is the only dinosaur from the Cretaceous period to be discovered in Africa. Egyptian Paleontologist Hesham Sallam headed the team that discovered the remains, with the team containing three women; Iman A. El-Dawoudi, Sanaa El-Sayed, and Sara Saber in 2013 and was under research since then. Sallam and his team published an article in the Nature Ecology and Evolution Journal on 29 January 2018 announcing their discovery. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI