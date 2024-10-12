Unifil, molti danni subiti finora alle nostre postazioni

epa11566892 Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol near the Lebanon-Israel border, at Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon, 27 August 2024. Hezbollah announced in a statement on 25 August that the group launched an aerial operation with numerous drones targeting Israeli territory as the 'phase one' of a retaliatory attack for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on 30 July in Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said some 100 fighter jets struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. EPA/STR