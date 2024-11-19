Unifil, '3 diversi attacchi, feriti 4 caschi blu ghanesi'

epa11729358 A UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) soldier at an obervation tower at the UN base, located next to the Lebanese village of Maroun Al Ras, as seen from Avivim on the Israeli side of the border on 19 November 2024. The Israeli army reported that the 98th Division has begun conducting targeted raids based on intelligence against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,500 people have been killed and over 14,900 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/ATEF SAFADI