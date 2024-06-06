Unicef, 'più di un bimbo su 4 in grave povertà alimentare'

epa10541342 Yemeni children stand next to their grandmother at a makeshift camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 March 2023 (issued 24 March 2023). More than 11 million children in Yemen require urgent humanitarian aid as they could face greater risks of malnutrition due to the consequences of eight years of the endless and crushing war in the Arab country, the United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF) has warned. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict in which the warring parties have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively since 2015. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB