Unicef, 'più di un bimbo su 4 in grave povertà alimentare'
epa10541342 Yemeni children stand next to their grandmother at a makeshift camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 March 2023 (issued 24 March 2023). More than 11 million children in Yemen require urgent humanitarian aid as they could face greater risks of malnutrition due to the consequences of eight years of the endless and crushing war in the Arab country, the United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF) has warned. The protracted war in Yemen is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy conflict in which the warring parties have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively since 2015. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
NAZIONI UNITE, 06 GIU - Più di un bambino su quattro sotto i 5 anni nel mondo vive in "grave povertà alimentare", ovvero oltre 180 milioni di bambini rischiano serie conseguenze a causa della mancanza di una dieta nutriente e diversificata: è quanto emerge da un rapporto dell'Unicef. I "bambini che consumano solo due gruppi di alimenti al giorno, ad esempio riso e un po' di latte, hanno il 50% in più di probabilità di soffrire di forme gravi di malnutrizione", avverte la responsabile del Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l'infanzia, Catherine Russell.
